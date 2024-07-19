Tallahassee International Airport open, operational despite global IT outage; what to do if you're traveling

Tallahassee International Airport is navigating the challenges brought on by a global IT outage Friday morning. Across the nation, Scripps News reports more than 4,000 U.S. flights have been delayed or canceled on Friday. Watch the video above for national impacts.

ABC 27’s Channing Frampton spoke with TLH Deputy Director of Aviation, Vanessa Spaulding, Friday morning. As of 10:25 Friday morning, TLH’s departure and arrival board sites said to contact your carrier for flight information.

Spaulding said the global event impacted air travel around the country, include flights to and from Tallahassee International Airport. Despite the event, the airport is fully open and operational.

Issues were identified early Friday morning. Leaders at TLH have been working with airlines to address issues. Those airlines include:

· American Airlines

· Delta

· JetBlue

· Silver

Spaulding confirmed there was one flight cancellation with Delta at 6 a.m. Additional delays are anticipated throughout Friday as the ripple effect of this outage on the aviation industry is felt. Spaulding encourages customers to check in with their carriers to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Scripps News reported the outage impacting systems around the globe was linked to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The company's CEO said the outage was not due to a security incident.