T-Pain returns to Tallahassee for free block party before evening concert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a celebration that brought music, memories, and a sense of pride to the Southside, Grammy-winning artist T-Pain returned to his hometown of Tallahassee not just to perform, but to give back to the very neighborhood that shaped him.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's not every day that a Grammy-winning artist throws a free party on the street. But that's exactly what happened Friday in Tallahassee.

T-Pain returned to the city where it all started, and for a few hours, the spotlight was back on the Southside.

The newly renamed T-Pain Lane was filled with music, food, and celebration this afternoon.

The Tallahassee native brought his signature energy back home, turning the block into a stage for connection and community.

Tallahassee neighbor and FAMU alumna, Monique Ewell said, "The fact that he comes back, he's always humble. He's personable, and I think the young kids and themselves will definitely look up to him. I just heard, I got a phone call that they shut down the daycare in this neighborhood just for today, so that they could come out and they could see him and just have that vision and that dream."

Alongside the celebration, T-Pain and Goldie Sound Productions gave local artists like FAMU alum Rico Dream$ a shot, hosting a showcase with a big prize: opening for T-Pain on Friday night at the civic center.

"That's big. That's what we pray for, artists who are doing what I'm doing. And everybody trying to make a wave, we pray for a big look like that. That's what we are all putting in the work for" said Rico Dream$.

City leaders say the block party wasn't just a celebration, it was a recognition of T-Pain's cultural and community impact on the arts in Tallahassee and what's yet to come.

"Tallahassee should be the arts and culture capital of the south. You know, we should be the next great southern city. We have so many great talents that have come out of Tallahassee, like T-Pain. It's so great to honor them, but let's push for more. You know how much greatness can come out of Tallahassee? How can we elevate the conversation about arts, music, and culture, and Tallahassee really become that cool city in our region?" said City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

T-Pain's music may top charts around the world, but today, he was just Faheem from Tallahassee back on the block.

