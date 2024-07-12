SW Tallahassee neighbors gather at Jake Gaither to hear from local candidates running in 2024 primary election

Neighbors main concerns ahead of the 2024 primary elections are flooding, street safety, and infrastructure.

Neighbors gathered Thursday to listen to political candidates trying to win their vote

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors living in Southwest Tallahassee, and what they want to changed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"It’s a great place to live and play.”

Tawana Thompson lives on Tallahassee’s Southwest side and grew up in the Jake Gaither neighborhood.

A neighborhood like many other neighborhoods that saw severe weather damage such as flash flooding and inflation over the last year.

“One of the biggest issues we have here are drainage and flooding…”

Those issues also include infrastructure and street safety.

That’s why neighbors gathered Thursday to listen to political candidates trying to win their vote in a town hall session; hosted by the Jake Gaither neighborhood association.

Some of those candidates include city commissioner Curtis Richardson, commissioner Jaqueline Porter, Pastor Rudy Ferguson, and Dorothy Inman-Johnson.

I asked Thompson about those concerns, and what an ideal candidate looks like.

“Someone who actually cares about what we think and who values this community and can value what we mean to the Southside.”

Other neighbors share that same thought with Thompson. I spoke with Jake Gaither neighborhood president about this year’s upcoming primary election.

“With change coming all over Tallahassee, Jake Gaither certainly doesn’t want to be the last one. We’re needing to see change and this is an election year for our city commissioners; they’re the ones here that’s locally that can help us out with the things that we are needing.

Change that those living hope for see after the 2024 primary election.