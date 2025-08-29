Southside Farmers Market returns to tackle food insecurity in Tallahassee

The Southside Farmers Market returns for its seventh year, bringing fresh, locally grown produce to the Walker-Ford Community Center.

The market accepts SNAP and EBT, making healthy choices more affordable for families.

Its goal is to tackle food insecurity in South Tallahassee by bringing nutritious food directly to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A trip to the grocery store, something a lot of people take for granted.

For many in South Tallahassee, access to fresh food has been a challenge.

I’m Lyric Sloan, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter showing you how a community market is helping bring fresh healthy food closer to home.

The Southside Farmer's Market first launched in 2018 and since then, it’s been making its round every fall serving up a fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.

It is held on select Thursdays from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., outside the Walker-Ford Community Center, bringing food directly to where it’s needed most.

According to the USDA's Food Access Research Atlas, over 30% of households in parts of South Tallahassee are both low-income and more than a mile from a supermarket.

Many of these households also lack vehicles, making the walk to fresh food a real challenge.

That's where the Southside Farmers Market steps in bringing affordable, nutritious food right to one of Tallahassee's most underserved neighborhoods.

Leann Watts-Williams, Supervisor of neighborhood affairs believes the market the success of the neighborhood starts in the stomach.

“A healthy community is a thriving community and so when we provide this service to the southside community. We really see the benefit in it, and it also enhances the quality of life for the residence on the south side," Watts-Williams said.”

To make healthy choices easier for everyone, the market accepts SNAP benefits and EBT cards helping bridge the gap in food access.

The event also brings in local organizations to help connect neighbors with vital resources, from health to housing. The next market will be on September 4.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.