SNAP benefits in jeopardy as government shutdown threatens food aid for millions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A looming government shutdown could disrupt SNAP benefits for millions of Americans, forcing families to turn to food banks and local nonprofits for help.

If the government shutdown continues, SNAP benefits, which support over 40 million Americans, including nearly 3 million Floridians, could be delayed or paused as early as November.



With SNAP in limbo, nonprofits and food pantries like Humanist of Tallahassee and Good Samaritan Network may become the first line of defense for families facing food insecurity.



One of America's core food assistance programs is facing serious uncertainty.

here's what you need to know about how the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, could see disruptions as early as next month and how that can impact your family.

It's Day 20 of the federal government shutdown, and now, the safety net is showing cracks.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, the food‑aid lifeline for more than 40 million Americans, is safe through October, but November benefits are not guaranteed if Congress doesn't reach a funding deal.

Good Samaritan Network has a food bank five days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Executive Director Andy Messer says they will do anything to help.

"There might be more food coming our way because of the snap benefit, and also we will reach out to our resources, especially local churches, to encourage them to donate more food for the food bank," Messer said.

According to USA Facts, in Florida, an average of about 2.98 million people received SNAP benefits each month in fiscal year 202,4 that's roughly 12.7% of the state's population.

If benefits are delayed or cut, many families could face immediate food insecurity, have less ability to buy groceries, or be forced to rely more heavily on food pantries or emergency help.

"We have discussed if this happened, what we would do, and we have worked with Second Harvest to secure additional vendors in the community that will provide meats and vegetables and canned goods so that we can continue to service the public," Messer said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is warning states not to send the files that fund upcoming EBT payments, a move that could delay or even pause critical benefits that many families rely on to buy groceries.

New applications for SNAP may be delayed or suspended in some places, meaning eligible families could lose access to food assistance when they need it most.

" It is a tough time, food insecurity is 30% in Leon County, so it is tough, and I hope it doesn't last long," Devon Graham, Humanists of Tallahassee President, said

Along with funding delays tied to the government shutdown, new work‑and‑eligibility rules mean some adults without dependents will have to work or volunteer at least 80 hours a month to keep their benefits.

Advocates warn that even families with money still on their EBT cards might not be able to access it if systems go offline. In Southwest Tallahassee, Lyric Sloan, ABC 27.

