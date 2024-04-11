SEE WHERE: High flood water strands families in Southwest Tallahassee

Heavy rain led to flooding in many neighborhoods across Southwest Tallahassee.

The flood water crept up stairs and trapped neighbors in their homes.

Watch the video to hear from the people who waited hours for help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

High water here in Southwest Tallahassee stranded neighbors for hours Thursday. Cars have been submerged in muddy water here on North Ridge Road. I'm Terry Gilliam in Southwest Tallahassee. As the water goes down, I'm checking with people working to clean up the mess left behind.

After heavy rainfall late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning covered much of the Big Bend, community members are dealing with the aftermath in my neighborhood.

What you're looking at is muddy water overflowing driveways, sidewalks, and even covering vehicles.

"Our biggest hope is getting out of here… is to move and see who's going to be responsible to replace these vehicles." Milton Woods is a Southwest Tallahassee neighbor. The flooding was so bad that we had to do our interview at a far distance.

I arrived at Milton's home in the Jake Gaither neighborhood to find seven different vehicles submerged under water. Milton tells me he and his family has been stranded since 5 Thursday morning. His pregnant daughter was also stranded.

"It's terrible right now. Me, my wife, and my daughters are stuck inside the house. We can't leave!"

I also went over to Tanglewood Estates in Southwest Tallahassee. Mobile homes were lined up as flood waters surrounded homes. I talked with one of the residents who tells me this was the worst damage he's seen in a while.

"It's never been like this for as long as I've lived out here. It floods and everything, but the water has sped up lately." Fredrick Ardley tells me what it would take for neighbors to recover from the damage. "They want all of us to work together."

Working together as a neighborhood, Milton tells me what that conversation has been like. "Just them asking is there anything they can do to help… is there anyone they can call. Whatever they can do to help."

I checked with the First to Know Weather team. Not far from this neighborhood, the Tallahassee International Airport picked up more than 7 inches of rain from the storm.