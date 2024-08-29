SEE THE PLAN: Southside sidewalk project

Recently, The Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency approved a $600,000 funding request for a sidewalk connector project.

The design phase begins in Spring 2025. Construction will begin in 2027.

Keeping Southwest Tallahassee safe! And it all starts with a sidewalk.

"Oh good! that's a good investment."

I'm Terry Gilliam your southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I'm tracking a new project planned for my neighborhood and how it'll help people living here.

"It's very much needed in this area."

Anita Derrick has lived on Tallahassee's South side for decades. She tells me how public safety and transportation is important to her, especially when she witnesses traffic.

"They drive through like a racetrack."

I've been tracking the need for safer sidewalks in Southwest Tallahassee for months.

One sidewalk in particular run along Osceola Street between Martin Luther King Blvd and South Adams Street.

It's a path many neighbors here rely on.

Now, that path is getting some much-needed attention.

"I'm looking at the road where someone drove their car so fast that you see their tire skid marks on the road."

This is Ora Coleman, another Southside neighbor.

I met her Wednesday and told her about the new project plan that's coming to the area—Her response was simple.

"Yeah, we need this. It needs to be done."

Recently, The Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency approved a funding request of $600,000.

That money will help pay for a safer link within neighborhoods adjacent to FAMU, connecting pedestrians safely to South Adams Street.

Neighbors like Derrick and Coleman say they can't wait.

"It just can't come soon enough."

"I just hope I get to see it."

Look at this graphic here. It shows the projects timeline.

The Design is set for Spring 2025 to Summer 2026, Bidding will be in the Fall of 2026, and Construction will begin in 2027.

When I asked the two neighbors about the potential impacts, they tell me they're just glad they're getting the attention.

"I'm happy that they're taking concern in this Southside neighborhood."

"When I walk through this neighborhood, I care."

The city also says this project supports the fifth priority area plan in the redevelopment plan by investing in new public infrastructure. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.