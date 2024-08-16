SEE NOW: Steps being taken to increase Black voter turnout in Tallahassee

Now, more is being done to get black voters to the polls no matter what side they're on.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter is also hoping to increase the turnout.

Watch the video above to hear from local leaders and community advocates on the importance of the black vote no matter what.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Using their platform to get black voters to the polls this election season.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I show what's being done to push voters in my Southwest neighborhood and beyond to vote.

"We really need to get the community riled and prepared to go out and vote and encourage others to go out and vote."

That's Mutaqee Akbar, an attorney and community advocate. He's also President of the NAACP Tallahassee Branch.

"One thing I always tell our community when it comes down to voting and turnout is if we don't show up, then we don't matter. That comes from local politics to national politics."

Last month I told you about the push people in my neighborhood are making to get black voters to the polls.

I visited Southwest Tallahassee pastor Gregory James's radio station HALLEJUAH 95.3. He and other community leaders talked about the steps it's going to take to have a bigger turnout than the last presidential election.

So, I took a closer look at African American voter turnout in 2020, I found from the Leon County supervisor of elections office. While more than 62 thousand African Americans were registered to vote only just over 42 thousand turned out for the election.

A turnout rate of nearly 7 out of 10. That compares to 8 out of 10 votes cast among registered white voters in the county.

Now, more is being done to get black voters to the polls no matter what side they're on. A dinner and awards ceremony called "Give Us the Ballot" at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center helped spread the message.

Local leaders say it was much more than a simple gathering.

"We're too far behind to just have dinners. We have to do work; we have to do action."

I also spoke to Keynote speaker, Pastor Jamal-Harrison Bryant

He came all the way from Georgia to speak on the importance of black voter turnout in Leon County.

"I think that this election is critical for us to not vote for personalities but vote for principles. What will best move our community forward."

Take a look at this graphic— the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter is also hoping to increase the turnout.

These are the low voter turnout precincts— Lincoln Neighborhood Center, Jack McLean Community Center, Jake Gaither Neighborhood, Bethel AME, Smith Williams Service Center, and Springfield Community.

Saturday, the sorority will be out at these spots hoping to get more neighbors registered.

All efforts Akbar says could shape America's future.

"It's Important to have educated voters."

I'm told this is just one of the steps, in addition to door-to-door visits, to get folks to the polls. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.