SEE HOW: Crowdstrike outtage affected travelers at Tallahassee International Airport

Airlines, hospitals, banks, and other businesses were knocked offline due to the tech outage linked to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

According to FlightAware, there were more than 42,000 delays and more than 4,000 cancellations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It wasn't an ideal Friday for neighbors in our community and across the United States.

"I thought I'd be getting on a flight, and everything would be smooth, and I woke up to a nightmare."

Khalid Mohammed was traveling through Tallahassee International Airport on Friday.

"It's been a bad experience from this morning until now."

Global chaos took place across the U.S.

This video shows grounded planes in Atlanta Friday morning.

It's a major connecting point for Delta flights in and out of Tallahassee.

A spokesperson for TLH confirmed there was one flight cancellation with Delta at 6:00 a.m. that impacted passengers in the Capital City.

"It's frankly shocking that in 2024, it's possible for an outage like this to occur."

Cybersecurity expert, Justin Cappos is an Associate Professor at NYU. He says the massive outage could have been prevented.

"It's a very basic thing that should've been caught with appropriate testing."

This also has travelers at TLH wondering about today's technology.

"It makes us wonder why we are so dependent on one system. I'm hoping that some resolution happens."

In a statement put out by CrowdStrike, it says in part: "Today was not a security or cyber incident. Our customers remain fully protected."

Now, neighbors like Mohammed say the issue needs to be fixed.

"I travel twice a month, back to Michigan and other states, this could happen again, and it needs to be fixed!"

A spokesperson for TLH says if you have travel plans soon, check with your airline ahead of time to make sure everything is on schedule.

