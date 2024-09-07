SEE HERE: New deal for the Airport Gateway Project

The City of Tallahassee agreed to sell land to Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency for $133,000.

The deal allows Blueprint to go forward with the Airport Gateway Project.

The project is designed to make trips to and from the Tallahassee International Airport easier for neighbors catching flights.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Airport Gateway project isn't just about making the trip to the airport look better.

It's about making it smoother, too.

I'm your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter Terry Gilliam at Tallahassee International Airport.

I see how a land deal between the city and Blueprint…Is making the road to completing the project smoother too.

"This is my first time at this airport. We didn't have any problems today."

Joseph Lowbridge and his friends are college students and say they're avid travelers.

They tell me they navigated in and out of TLH easily,

The city and Leon County have a plan to make sure all travelers do, and to continue to improve it.

It's a transportation project I've been covering for months. The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is constructing what it calls the Airport Gateway Project.

It's designed to make trips to and from the Tallahassee International Airport much better for neighbors catching flights.

But part of the project means enhancing Springhill Road. Land the city of Tallahassee owned.

Recently, Blueprint asked to buy the land for $133,000.

The city voted unanimously to do so.

"In this instance it was identified that in order for the project to be successful, the city had to transfer that property to blueprint as a part of the project. I hope that it will be a beautiful entrance and exit to and from the airport to our beautiful city."

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson also told me, he does not think the current entrances into the city reflect what Tallahassee is all about and what she will become in the near future.

"We want this project to reflect that."

When I told Joshua and friends about that plan, they tell me it's always good to improve no matter what.

The city says the move to sell the property to Blueprint would prevent any future conflicts between City facilities and the project. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.