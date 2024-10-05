SEE: community program receives grant to help shape future for Tallahassee teens

It's called Community Connections— it's the city of Tallahassee's restorative Justice Program.

The decade-old program recently received a $65,000 grant from the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Watch the video above to see how Community Connections helps teens in our area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

More funding for one of Tallahassee's community programs.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter at the Palmer Munroe Teen Center.

I see how one program is designed to teach healthy communication skills to teens, and the money that's being given to move the program forward.

"I find the program to be of value to young people in our community. It's an important service that we provide."

Bobby Sparks is the Tallahassee Recreation Superintendent. He tells me about a program designed to help teens in our area.

It's called Community Connections— it's the city of Tallahassee's restorative Justice Program.

It consists of teens ages 13 to 17, where most of them are court-ordered to participate in practicing empathetic communication skills and more.

"I find it to be of value for any community who wants to implement something like non-violent communication."

The decade-old program recently received a $65,000 grant from the Department of Juvenile Justice. Signed and approved by the Tallahassee city commission. It's the second year of a renewal.

"It's the funding the funding that was available from the DOJJ to be able to manage and facilitate this program, the city also supplements the program as well."

Community Connections is also designed to use volunteers who learn with teen participants. This program is said to have a recidivism rate of 9%, which is low for the program, according to the City of Tallahassee.

I spoke with Community Connections program coordinator, Julya Denholm DeMaria, about how those volunteers make a difference.

"I'm proud of the experience that we're able to create for them. Several of them choose to come back voluntarily and continue to be in the program and support. They are a huge support to the new incoming teens who aren't so sure."

A support system that geared to help shape many teen's futures.

"It's definitely a hands-on program; very interactive program!"

Community Connections runs in three cycles through the year and is Monday through Friday. In Southwest Tallahassee Terry Gilliam, ABC27.