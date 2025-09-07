Second Harvest uses Hunger Action Month to raise greater awareness of local food insecurity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — When it comes to fighting food insecurity, Second Harvest of the Big Bend is on the frontlines of feeding neighbors. This month, the organization will shine an even brighter light on the issue.



September is Hunger Action Month, drawing greater attention to the food insecurity needs that exist across the country.

According to the Second Harvest, the Big Bend is home to five of the top ten counties in Florida with the highest rates of food insecurity



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A nationwide campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity and inspire action to fight hunger is being tackled right here in Tallahassee.

"We invite people to learn more with us, and serve more next to us

to help reach deeper in the community and heal some wounds that exist here locally," Monique Ellsworth, Second Harvest CEO, said.

I’m Lyric Sloan in Southwest Tallahassee, where Second Harvest is working with local business' to combat food insecurity across the Big Bend.

In honor of Hunger Action Month, Second Harvest of the Big Bend is shining an even brighter light on food insecurity and the thousands of neighbors who struggle each day to access a healthy, nutritious meal.

Ellsworth is calling on the community to stand with them in the fight against hunger.

“ Come out and volunteer your time with us, join us and wear orange bringing attention to the hardship that so many people in our community are facing so really we are about bringing awareness and inviting people to participate in the work that we do," Ellsworth said.

The Big Bend is home to five of the top ten counties in Florida with the highest rates of food insecurity, a reminder that hunger isn’t a distant issue.

Ellsworth says real change doesn’t come from awareness alone but from action.

From children to seniors, thousands across our region are fighting every day just to put food on the table, and Second Harvest believes no one should face that fight alone.

"I think that sometimes we can feel overwhelmed when it comes to children, families, or seniors who are really struggling just to eat to meet their basic needs. At the food bank, it is our deepest belief that we can overcome this, working together, " Ellsworth said.

You can stand with second harvest in raising awareness by wearing orange on September 9th for hunger action day in support of those facing food insecurity.

Second Harvest now has seven active food lockers with the most recent one being at Neighborhood Medical Center.

Their goal is to continue moving forward and reducing the barriers neighbors experience trying to access food.

