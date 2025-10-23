Second Harvest and other local food banks expect influx if SNAP is disrupted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the government remains shut down, SNAP benefits may be delayed or disrupted. Local food banks like Second Harvest are preparing to help.



Up to 32.4% of households in our neighborhoods are on SNAP.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend is preparing to help those in need for however long they can.

According to flheathcharts.gov, 10.1% to 32.4% of people in our counties are on SNAP. Places like Second Harvest are here to help with those needs, but they are also facing funding setbacks

The Second Harvest of the Big Bend lost about $2 million in federal funding throughout this process. That funding was to help purchase fruits and vegetables from local farmers.

This loss of funding and a potential influx of more people from the loss of SNAP can affect how much they can give out.

"So, we're gearing up for the holiday season. So, we're already wrapping up, ramping up for the holiday season, but with this unknown scenario, we might, we will need additional resources to make sure that we're making sure that no one misses a meal in our community," explained James McGowan, the Chief Development Officer for Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

He says they are seeing about 50% less food than they had about this time last year.

According to flheathcharts.gov, 15% of households in Wakulla County received food stamps in 2023. Also, in 2023, 13.5% of children under 18 years old did not have a consistent food source.

With the potential effects of disruptions to SNAP benefits, the strain on Second Harvest will grow.

"We're already seeing a heightened demand of food, so they're already seeing the additional people coming from resources," said McGowan. "So, we hope that we can keep that supply of food there for them, but without community support, we're not sure if we're going to be able to."

Other organizations like Wakulla Giving Hands, say they would need to raise funds as well to help those who have their benefits delayed.

"If snap is affected by the government shutdown, we would anticipate an increase in folks who would need food assistance from Wakulla Giving Hands. We would need to raise more funds to purchase additional food to meet the need for SNAP recipients. If we are unable to raise funds for additional food, we would not be able to meet the need for the SNAP recipients,” said Marchia Mathis in a statement.

McGowan says this is an unknown situation, and they will continue working to help those in need for as long as they can. If you wish to help, then you can visit fightinghunger.org

