'Ride to Remember' 9/11 memorial rolls through Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday morning bikers in Tallahassee gathered for a ride that was all about remembrance.



The Defenders Motorcycle Club continues to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001 with an annual memorial ride.

The memorial route traveled along Capital Circle, starting at the American Red Cross and ending at Harley-Davidson. Riders were escorted by the Tallahassee Police Department, FSU Police, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch the video to see why this ride is so important for members of the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As engines roared and flags waved, the message was clear: September 11th will never be forgotten.

This Sunday, the Defenders Motorcycle Club continued their tradition with a commemorative ride from the 9/11 Memorial at the American Red Cross to Tallahassee Harley-Davidson.

This year was Ralph Streety's first time participating in the 'Ride to Remember', and for him, it was personal.

"I've got active law enforcement family members, and I want to support them any way I can," Streety said.

For many like Streety, Sunday's ride was about camaraderie and standing with those who serve.

For others, it was about remembering first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice 24 years ago.

"Firefighters and law enforcement officers that lost their life running towards the trouble, they're unbelievable, the heroes that day," said Defenders club member Jon Etheridge.

Team Guardian founder Michael Terhune says the aftermath of 9/11 continues to ripple through the lives of first responders, service members, and their families.

"It is all about patriotism and remembering those lost on that day, but also those lost in the last 24 years," Terhune said.

A total of 343 firefighters and 72 police officers lost their lives on 9/11 running toward danger as others ran away. Streety says that kind of sacrifice is something we must always remember.

"It will never be forgotten. It should never be forgotten. We need to get together as a nation," Streety said.

Over 100 people attended this year's ride.

