Revels Meat Market officially closes after 50 years of service

SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After 50 years of business, Revels Meat closed its doors on Thursday, October 2nd.



Richard Melton, owner, took over the business just 8 months ago.

On Sunday, we spoke to Melton and community members about the closing and how they were trying to save the business.

Watch the video to hear from Melton as he shares how financial hardships greatly influenced the decision.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After more than 50 years serving Leon County, Revels Meat Market has closed its doors.

New owner Richard Melton tried to keep it going, but high bills and an old building made it impossible.

We caught up with him on this bittersweet final day.

"I thought I could bring it back and make a go of it, but, uh, the building’s so old, um, utility bill is just too high, um, and it's very emotional, very emotional. I’ve had hundreds of people come in the store, give me a hug, gonna miss, you know, helping the community is uh. I did it out of my heart, you know, because i love these people, and not being able to help them is heartbreaking." Melton expressed.

For Melton, it's the people he helped and the meals he put on their tables that will stay with him long after the store is closed

