TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Southwest Tallahassee, residents at one apartment complex say their homes are falling apart and they’ve had enough.



Residents of Levy Avenue are facing severe issues like trash, mold, and rodents.

Tenants are expressing their frustrations about living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Watch the video below to learn more about the legal action that may be behind the ongoing issues.

Residents struggle with poor living conditions in Levy Avenue apartments

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Overflowing trash, mold, and storm damage. Tenants here say they're living in unsafe conditions.

“I’m concerned for the safety of myself and my fellow neighbors,” said tenant Cam Thomas.

I'm neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney in Southwest Tallahassee with the federal court records that may help explain what's behind the neglect.

Neighbors at Tallahassee Shine Apartments on Levy Avenue tell me their calls for repairs have gone unanswered for months. Tenant Cam Thomas says trash is piling up all over the complex, and it has become unbearable.

“Just to be outside, go outside makes me miserable. I'm telling you I don't like it. It's just devastating to look at. The smell is just horrible. No one wants to come outside and just wake up to this. You get a bad odor, a bad stench, and also it's nowhere for me to put my trash,” Thomas said.

Last month, tenants received a letter naming Proper-T Management Services as the new property-management company, effective immediately.

I stopped by their building on Thomasville Road. I asked to speak with someone from the property management team, and no one was available. The person I spoke with said someone would be in contact.

Real estate records show the property was purchased in February 2021 by a New York–based company called Tallahassee Realty Holdings, LLC.

Public filings show the property entered pre-foreclosure in October 2024, and Leon County tax records list a 2025 proposed tax bill of more than $86,000.

A federal court order obtained by ABC27 shows that Fannie Mae was granted a motion to appoint a receiver over properties backed by Mendel Steiner of Tallahassee Realty Holdings, LLC.

The judge wrote that “Fannie Mae's motion for immediate appointment of receiver is granted.”

Tenants hope the management changes will bring the help they need right away.

“I need a pest control because the apartment is full of roaches now cause we got so much all over is trash out. The whole property is trash out. There is no one taking care of the place. They don't care for us. They just care about the bank,” said tenant Maria Bobadilla.

The trustee for the property has since been transferred to law firm Shutts & Bowen. Partner Scott Silver declined to comment.

I will provide updates about this situation as I learn more.

