Railroad Square land purchase not recommended by Tallahassee CRA staff after feasibility study

Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency staff will not recommend the CRA purchase land at Railroad Square.

The CRA Board will meet to make a final decision on Jan. 16.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Another pivotal decision for the future of Railroad Square Art District is coming next week.

I'm Alberto Camargo at Railroad Square.

Breaking down why the district's future is still in limbo.

In October, I told you that the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency voted to conduct a feasibility study at Railroad Square.

It left the door open for a potential land purchase of up to 6.8 acres of the 8-acre district.

But meeting documents online say that CRA staff do not recommend any purchase.

The concerns are in the age, maintenance, insurance, and upkeep of the buildings.

On top of that, CRA staff says purchasing land would require hiring a property management company saying, "without a clear vision for how Railroad Square would be managed, staff is concerned that the agency will have a burden more than an asset."

Railroad Square management have said that if no land is bought, they will go forward with private developers.

The recommendation will be discussed in a special meeting Tuesday at the Renaissance Center on N. Macomb St.

It will then be up to the CRA board to make a final decision in its next meeting on Jan. 16.

At Railroad Square, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.