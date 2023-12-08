Pastor loses church sign and mailbox in one night; neighbors say crime has increased on Highway 20

Neighbors say they have seen an increase in crime on Highway 20 over the past couple of months

One pastor is looking for help after his church was vandalized on the weekend of December 1

Watch the video to find out why neighbors weren't surprised by this act and how law enforcement is responding

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A pastor loses his church sign and mailbox in one night. Why an act of vandalism at a church in this neighborhood ties into a general feeling of uneasiness here. Business owners tell me it has gotten worse over the past couple of months.

“This is the only thing left from our church mailbox," said Pastor Clarence D Gray who leads Calvary Tabernacle Church. “This is the only letters left from our church sign.”

While he works to lead his church, he’s also working to figure out who targeted the property for vandalism. He made the discovery the morning of Saturday, December 2.

He filed a report with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, but as he shows me, this isn’t his first report.

"5 reports of what’s happening here in the last few months of trespassing and theft," said Gray.

He said he’s had multiple items stolen over the past several months including a trailer and a pressure washer.

I checked with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the past 3 months, written reports on Highway 20 have included 6 for burglary, 17 for theft and 6 for vandalism.

“I don’t go anywhere, I don’t leave," said Christy Philips owner of Country Feed Store and Garden Supply.

She said she no longer feels safe at night in the area.

Especially after she says her store was robbed in June.

“I don’t open my gate back up unless I’m accompanied by my husband," said Philips.

She said there has been a lot more foot traffic in the area at night.

“We’ve got a crime watch together. That’s deterred some of it," said Philips.

Angela Green with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said that’s one of the ways to deter criminals.

"They can always call us and request extra patrols," said Green.

She said they have been working with this community a lot to address ways businesses can be proactive.

"Please make sure you are reporting them and you’re following through with your neighbors," said Green.

She said, especially during the holiday season, it’s important to find ways to deter criminals including improving lighting, installing camera, and securing entry points.

In a statement, County Commissioner Christian Caban of District 2 said he has also met with the Sheriff regarding constituent concerns. In addition, he said Highway 20 is state owned they reached out to FDOT about safety issues months ago. “FDOT also agreed to commence a lighting study for the business portion of the roadway.”

Pastor Gray has a message for his community.

"Got any information? If you see something, say something," said Gray.

And if you do, Pastor Gray is asking you to contact his church or the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. If you also have lived experience with similar incidents, I’d love to hear from you. You can contact me at 850-509-3271 or email at Maya.Sargent@wtxl.tv.

