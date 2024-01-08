Overnight severe weather sheltering available Monday night as storms approach

Shelter from strong winds and severe weather is available to people in the Tallahassee area Monday night.

Anyone needing sheltering should go to the Kearney Center.

Read the news release from the Big Bend Continuum of Care and see where you can get help.

BBCoC NEWS RELEASE:

By recommendation of weather experts and due to sustained high winds and severe weather threat, local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering to keep those experiencing homelessness safe.

All overnight sheltering activities will be conducted according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management. Public health safety measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

Anyone needing sheltering on these nights should go to The Kearney Center located at 2650 Municipal Way from 4pm to 9pm for intake. If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service. If you need assistance accessing Star Metro, please call or text our Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

The homeless population has been informed of shelter operations via in-person communication and a text to phone service. For those who need more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

Overnight sheltering is made possible by the following key partners, including local governments, nonprofit agencies, and faith-based organizations: