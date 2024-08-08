New Postmaster for Tallahassee to be sworn in next week; see who is taking the job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — A new Postmaster is set to be sworn in for Tallahassee. This follows an audit of Tallahassee area post offices following multiple reports of mail issues in our neighborhoods. See our report about that audit in the video above.

Vanessa Cobb will be the 33rd Postmaster of Tallahassee. USPS said Cobb was born and raised in Tallahassee and began her Postal Service career there in 1998. A graduate of Florida State University, Cobb had ambitions of becoming the city’s Postmaster and worked her way up from the position of letter carrier.

USPS Vanessa Cobb

“I plan to strengthen our relationship between our employees and the community as we provide the best service possible,” Cobb said.

USPS said as the Tallahassee Postmaster, she will oversee 372 employees who cover 15 ZIP Codes and 139,828 delivery points in the capital city.

She will be sworn in Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at the Tallahassee Main Post Office on South Adams Street. This event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.

