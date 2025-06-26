New funding for HOPE Emergency Shelter will create new position and mental health resources

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New funding for Family Promise of the Big Bend's HOPE Emergency Shelter awarded by The Children's Services Council of Leon County (CSC Leon) will create a new Transition Coordinator.



A sum of $163,125 has been awarded to the HOPE community for a new position that will offer mental health support to families and their children, including art and play therapy.

The money from CSC Leon is aimed at ensuring families find stability after they transition out of temporary housing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families at the HOPE community will soon have access to new mental health support. The family emergency shelter has been awarded money for resources that are on the way.

The Family Promise of the Big Bend's HOPE emergency shelter is helping families in crisis by adding a transition coordinator to the team.

The Children's Services Council of Leon County awarded the funding to create the new position.

"Teaching them to regain the power of their voices and teaching them to honor their humanity and that they do matter," said Kescia Troupe, Director of Care Management and Permanent Supportive Housing at HOPE.

Troupe said families will be able to meet with this trauma-informed specialist to work through some of the emotional impacts of experiencing homelessness.

"It's always important to have that advocate to make sure that they advocate for you when you can, when you don't have the language, when you don't have the words to say, someone is there to walk them through that," said Troupe.

The specialist will also work with families a year after they've left the shelter to help ensure stability.

CSC Leon said the goal with this funding is to ensure families connect with community resources so when they find permanent housing, they can stay in it.

Stability that supports child growth, development, and education achievement.

"If you can keep things stable in those first years, even if there is turmoil in later years, that foundation is set and that child's resiliency and ability to rebound is much higher," said Cecka Rose Green, Executive Director at The Children's Services Council of Leon County.

HOPE said the new team member is set to begin in August.

"We want to make sure that we really wrap our arms around these families before the next school year starts," said Green.

CSC Leon said contracts between them and Family Promise of the Big Bend are being drawn up now to create this position. The funding was approved last week following one of their council meetings.

