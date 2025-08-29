Neighbors can fly to the Big Apple for Labor Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Delta Airlines is offering direct flights to and from Tallahassee International Airport for Labor Day Weekend. Airport officials and fliers hope this flight path will become the norm.



A busy travel weekend brought new round-trip flights from TLH to LGA.

Fliers say that this flight path cuts their travel time in half.

Watch the video to see what these weekend flights could mean for the future of travel in the Capital City.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Delta Airlines is offering nonstop flights to and from LaGuardia Airport in New York. These flights are for the Labor Day holiday, but fliers hope this will be a normal route.

"When I saw it earlier this week, I changed my entire flight here because I was like, literally, Delta answered my prayers," said Samantha Pekas, a traveler. "I've been hoping for a direct flight for like 10 plus years now, and I just got it."

Airport officials say these flights are a strong indicator that airlines are looking at our airport. Fliers say they typically have to get a layover from another airport, so having this made travel easier.

"Normal travel is probably through Atlanta, like my original flight was leaving at 12:45 in New York, layover for two and a half hours in Atlanta, and landing at 6:45 tonight today," explained Pekas. "On the direct, I left at 1:15 and landed at 3:40, so much different."

Tallahassee airport officials say, with these flights being at full capacity, it shows their hard work getting airlines here is working.

"It also demonstrates strong demand for new service. Our air service development team at the Tallahassee International Airport is aggressively pursuing new air service to new markets, and we're just very, very excited to be offering this flight this weekend," said Vanessa Spaulding, the Deputy Director of Aviation at TLH.

While these flights to New York are only offered for this weekend. They hope they can get this and other routes coming to Tallahassee.

