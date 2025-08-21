Local marine veteran surprised with free vehicle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local veteran received a free car through a partnership between corporation and non-profit organization.



Marine Corps veteran Brandon Baker and his family, received a donated vehicle through a partnership between U.S. Bank and Operation Homefront.

This was the 35th vehicle giveaway by Operation Homefront and U.S. Bank, as a part of their Driven to Serve Initiative.

The Baker's say the donation eases a financial burden and restores their freedom and peace of mind, allowing them to travel and live more independently.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

U.S. Bank and Operation Homefront awarded a vehicle to Marine Corps veteran Brandon Baker Thursday at Dale Earnhardt Jr. Buick GMC. This was their 35th vehicle giveaway. Baker served for four years before he had to medically retire. Because of that, he and his family spent months without reliable transportation.

Operation Homefront says donations like this offer freedom to military families and ease a financial burden. Baker says he’s excited to finally give his kids the opportunity to travel, something they haven’t had before.

“It’s not only beneficial, I think it is very crucial because for us there was no way we could afford to get another vehicle and then through this program not only do we have a reliable vehicle that will last us years we also have something that can’t be bought, you know piece of mind we have security and safety because we know that our car is not going to go 10 miles down the road and blow up, “ Baker said.

This donation eases their financial burden and supports Operation Homefront's mission. They're a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping military families restore their freedom and independence.

Baker says he plans to take his family to the beach first... likely one that is far away.

