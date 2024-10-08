Local breweries hold donation drive for Helene recovery

They're asking for donations of essential items to Proof Brewery Company and Deep Brewery Company.

Watch the video above to hear how their helping families recover from the storm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Asking neighbors for help, so they can help neighbors.

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I look at how Second Harvest of the Big Bend and two local breweries are working together to provide relief for families recovering from Helene.

"I think there's so many things that need to be done, if this is one thing that lightens the load or actually makes it easier to get through this— we're glad to help."

Help is what local brewery companies Proof and Deep want to provide for families still dealing with the impacts of hurricane Helene.

Proof owner, Byron Burroughs, how it feels to make a difference.

"We love giving back, any chance we can to really do our part to give back; we wouldn't be here without this city, so whatever we can do to help."

Second Harvest of the Big Bend, the two breweries, and the Maclay school formed a partnership for their Hurricane Relief drive.

Ryan Lapete owns Deep Brewery. He says community connections help neighbors.

"The great thing about being a brewery well-connected to the community is customers jump at the chance to participate when we put together a project like this."

They're asking for donations of essential items to Proof Brewery Company and Deep Brewery Company.

That includes things like diapers, water bottles, baby formula, canned goods, and more.

Donors could receive something back for their generosity— $10 worth of can goods gets you a free beer at Proof. Deep is doing something similar.

"This kind of project is the least we can do to help people at least get some kind of normal back."

A sense of normalcy— something all parties involved hope these donated items play a part in.

Both brewery companies are asking to drop items by October 10th. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.