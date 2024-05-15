Lights back on for some Tallahassee neighbors; but tornado recovery continues

Power has restored for many neighbors across our communities following Friday's tornadoes.

Some neighbors, like Matt Peters, who suffered minimal damage are now able to start the process towards long-term recovery.

Watch the video to find out what these next steps look like, and how organizations are working to support neighbors who still have long road to recovery ahead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As power starts to be restored for many of our neighbors, the focus now turns to next steps. Finding out what this process looks like for some neighbors, and some organizations helping our communities out.

Settling back into routine following Friday morning's tornadoes.

"Definitely an experience unlike anything I've never experienced before," said neighbor, Matt Peters.

"You don't realize how much you rely on electricity until you don't have it," said Peters, who lost power for about 4 days.

Damage to his home also included the removal of panelling, water damage, and scattered debris in the area.

Peters said the loss of power, and therefore internet, made it difficult to navigate his homeowners insurance.

"Not even being able to access my basic policy documents to remember who the insurance company was, was frustrating," said Peters.

However, overall, Peters said he feels, "very, very lucky in the damage that we had."

Destruction is widespread across our neighborhoods.

More people are looking for support.

That's something Second Harvest of the Big Bend has noticed.

"We've got phone calls from people saying I've never used you before, what's the policy, what are we allowed to do, where can I go to get help," said Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Ellsworth said they have received support from She state, Feeding America, and other food banks to cope with demand.

"Profound damage to households, and people's ability to bounce back is a lot different right now," said Ellsworth, explaining the concentrated impact of the tornado on our communities.

St Peter's Cathedral has also been helping neighbors with their disaster relief and recovery trailer from the Anglican Relief and Development Fund.

"Whether it's a hot meal, chain saw help, clean up, or just a shoulder to cry on, or just an opportunity to pray with someone," said Will Henry Lawrence, Director of Communications for St Peter's Cathedral.

Lawrence said they hope to continue their work this weekend.

While neighbors recover, it has got people thinking ahead to hurricane season.

"Normally I don't [worry], starting to get a little more worried as time progresses," said Peters.

Even more a reason to start your preparations as soon as possible.

As neighbors begin clean up, the City of Tallahasseeand Leon County have information about how to organize your storm debris for collection. You can find explainers via the above links.

