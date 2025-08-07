TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the heart of a housing crisis, two Tallahassee families are celebrating a new beginning — the keys to their very first homes.



Leon County celebrates the completion of two new homes for first-time buyers.

The homes are part of the Homeownership Development Program, aimed at increasing affordable housing options.

Watch the video below to hear what the new homeowners have to say about their homebuying experience.

Leon County welcomes two new homeowners in affordable housing initiative

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Once an abandoned lot, now a sign of hope in the middle of a housing crisis

“Nothing make me prouder of Leon County’s government. The people who make effort to reach for home ownership,” Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor said.

I'm Lentheus Chaney in southwest Tallahassee, where a ribbon-cutting Thursday brought celebration and relief to two new homeowners.

At first glance, it’s a simple ceremony on McCaskill Avenue.

But for Ronard Ivey and Matrecia Bryant, this moment marks a life-changing milestone.

It’s their first homes, built just one street apart, through Leon County’s Homeownership Development Program.

Ivey says he almost gave up on his dream of homeownership, but he’s grateful he stayed the course and now has the opportunity to be a homeowner.

“It’s not a lot of Black men that can do this on their own, but I was one of the fortunate ones that was able to do it, and I am so grateful, so with that, I just hope that somebody can learn from this,” Ivey said.

Funding for both homes comes from Florida’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership, or SHIP — a tool used by local governments to build and preserve affordable housing options for low-income residents.

With what she paid previously in rent surpassing her new mortgage payments, Bryant says she can finally start saving for her and her son Jacari’s future.

“Being single mom and having expensive daycare, that is very expensive in itself. So, having that and a cheaper mortgage than my rent is even better so I do see myself saving and being able to build a fence and be able to get things in my home that I wouldn’t be able to do in my apartment that I had,” Bryant said.

According to the U.S. Census, about 52% of Leon County residents own their homes — while the other 48% rent. That balance highlights a deep need for programs that make homeownership possible for working families.

The homes were built by local developers Matthew and Lasheriny Word of Word Homes, who say community partnerships like this one are critical to meeting growing needs.

“Giving back to affordable housing is very important to us. So, it’s a part of our social responsibility,” Lasheriny said.

“This community will be served and we wanna make sure we serve with excellence because we love the people,” Matthew said.

Lasheriny and Matthew say construction on two more homes in the neighborhood will begin in two weeks, with more slated for the near future.

In South Tallahassee, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

