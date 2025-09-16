Leon County students explore colleges, careers, and their futures at annual fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County students made connections and explored their future post-graduation during this year's College and Career Fair.



Leon County hosted their annual college and career fair to show students their options after high school.

Over 500 students showed up to Tallahassee State College to interact with 60 universities, organizations, and military representatives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students streamed through the double doors eager, hopeful, and ready to explore their futures at this year’s Leon County College and Career Fair.

“I can actually have face-to-face questions and get a direct answer and not have to look up every single thing," Lincoln High School senior Shamaya McGriff said.

For many, it wasn’t just about collecting brochures, it was about connection.

“This was very helpful because certain schools I didn’t like, but certain schools gave me a lot of energy to the point where I felt like I was sold on that school. So it helped a lot,” said Lincoln High School senior, Jneyah Thomas.

Over 60 organizations were represented including universities, trade programs, and military recruiters. One college rep told attendees to search for their passion.

“I’m all for going to trade school if that’s something you’re interested in. I’m also all for the Army. I was actually in the Army. It’s all about what you want as a student for your future,” said Jaylen King with Georgia Southern Admissions

With rising tuition and growing concerns about student loan debt, more students are thinking seriously about which majors lead to real earning power.

“Nursing, engineering, marine biology are big ones," said Julia Brunozzi with University of North Florida Admissions.

According to Brookings, some majors can lead to lifetime earnings over $2 million while others may earn far less. And with the cost of college climbing, many students are choosing majors that will set them up for success.

"I'm getting the journey of being a nurse and a travel nurse started and just seeing what life brings for me in the end, " said Thomas,

