Leon County Schools to lose millions of dollars for next year's school budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools is projected to lose millions of dollars for next year's budget.



The School Board is meeting Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. where the budget is expected to be discussed.

One board member said a lobbyist will also be discussing impacts to local funding as well.

This is a developing story.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Millions of dollars cut from Leon County Schools' budget for the next school. Right now, the Leon County School Board is meeting, where they are expected to discuss what the budget looks like for next year.

The budget is expected to be a big point of discussion Tuesday with education leaders set to discuss plans for these cuts.

The agenda notes there will be a legislative session reviewing following the recent signing of the state budget by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Agenda documents for the meeting note the budget is "very lean", also showing that the percentage of new revenue to cover other cost increases is -0.58%.

One school board member said that loss of revenue is also attributed to the number of students projected to leave the school district, opting for school choice and the voucher program, instead.

The agenda also reflects $396 million in Florida education funds are currently frozen, adding the release of those funds are dependent on a federal review. The Florida Department of Education is expected to issue guidance to all district superintendents this week with notes on affected funding and timelines for resolution.

ABC 27 reached out to the Florida Department of Education for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

