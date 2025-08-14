Leon County Schools faces $500,000 funding shortfall for after school programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County School District said they do not enough funds to sustain after-school programs through the end of the school year.



That's after the District said they were made aware they were receiving $500,000 less for their 21st-century after-school program grant.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna and the Children's Services Council said they are in communication to help fill the gap through the end of the school year.

Watch the video to find out how the District plans to navigate this challenge.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After school programs at risk at Leon County Schools, that’s after the district says one of their grants was cut by $500,000. The district said right now, they do not have the funding to sustain the programs for the entire school year.

More funding troubles for Leon County Schools as they face a shortfall in funding for their after-school programs.

"We're notified instead of receiving that $2.1 million, we were only going to receive $1.6 million," said Superintendent of the Leon County Schools, Rocky Hanna.

Hanna said that leaves them with a $500,000 gap in funding — a significant amount when he tells me their budget is already really tight.

"We were to get up and running this week on the monies that we do have, but they will not be able to sustain us for the entire school year," said Hanna.

The programs exist at 14 schools — 4 of those are operated by the United Way of the Big Bend.

"I mean, the last thing we want to do, especially with elementary kids, as soon as school gets out, is send them home to put them on the streets.

LCS recently balanced their budget after months of funding struggles. There was also relief when over $5 million of federal funds that had been frozen were also released.

During this time, LCS went to the Children's Services Council of Leon County for funding help.

Hanna said, because of this shortfall, these conversations are back on the table.

"Hopefully, the Children's Services Council again will step up, as they were willing to do before, to ensure that our children are receiving everything they need to set them up for," said Hanna.

ABC 27 reached out to the CSC who said they stand ready and willing to fill that gap through the end of the school year if and when it's needed.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.