Leon County Schools enrollment process progresses as new school year approaches

For students already enrolled in Leon County, nothing has to be done.

Prior to this year, the Leon County school district used a central registration system. Now, the student’s zone school will handle all enrollments for all newcomers to the district.

Watch the video above to hear from Leon County parents and superintendent Rocky Hanna.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The new school year is approaching fast, which means it’s time to get students enrolled.

“As a parent, the enrollment process was pretty easy. I just made sure that I stayed on top of the dates that I needed to have to get her enrolled.”

That was Larina Cornileus. She recalls getting her daughter enrolled in Leon County years ago.

Her daughter has since graduated but Cornileus says it’s important to get the child enrolled as soon as possible.

“My advice would be to get acclimated with the schools, the principals, the area, so your child is comfortable when they’re ready to start school.”

Wednesday afternoon, I went to the Leon District Schools administration office to meet with Superintendent Rocky Hanna on that process.

“I think a lot of parents feel more comfortable going to their home zone school as opposed to a central office. We tried it, now we’re going back to the way we’ve been doing things; I think it’ll serve use better. You need now to go to the school that you’re assigned to and register for classes this fall.”

Hanna also says it’s Important to act now so the student can get a class schedule on time, so they won’t be behind.

“We still have a lot of time. Go out be proactive; show up and complete that paperwork.

I asked Cornileus if enrolling at the school site would be a smooth process for other parents, she tells me.

“I think it is because it helps the parents understand where the school is, how to get there, and what the school looks like.”