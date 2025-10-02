Leon County Schools and teachers union reach tentative agreement over salary increases

SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County Schools and the teachers' union have reached an agreement over salary increases. This comes after they were unable to reach an agreement last Wednesday. At the time, the District and the union said the reason for the holdup was the union's bargaining process as they looked to increase teacher salaries further.

Now, they've reached an agreement of about $40 more per check.

The bump will be funded using State dollars allocated for teacher salary increases.

The deal must be ratified by both the teachers and the school board in order to be finalized.

ABC 27 spoke with President of Leon Classroom Teachers Association, Scott Mazur, about next steps: "So all the language will go out to the bargaining unit in a ratification packet," said Mazur. "We will put the language in there so they can review it, make sure that they agree or disagree and then there will be the funding model and the end result of what people will be paid."

Mazur said that packet will be put to a vote by teachers in the coming weeks.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

