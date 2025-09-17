Leon County Libraries offer free after-school tutoring for K–8 students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Libraries are offering a Homework Hub to provide students with free tutoring and support for academic success.



Students from kindergarten through 8th grade can access free tutoring, internet, and school supplies at select Leon County library branches.

In-person drop-in hours run Monday through Wednesday from 4–6 p.m., and for students who can’t attend, an online tutoring option called Brainfuse offers help from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After the final school bell rings, the learning doesn’t have to stop.

I'm Lyric Sloan your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, and I'm here at a free after-school program that's helping students succeed academically.

At the B.L. Perry Library, every Tuesday afternoon, tables turn into learning stations filled with pencils and papers where students attend homework hub, a free program for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, offering tutoring, internet access, and quiet space to get things done.

Students can drop in or schedule one-on-one help with volunteers from Volunteer Leon at select libraries from 4-6 Monday through Wednesday.

For those who need help after hours, now there is online tutoring through Brainfuse available every day from 2 until 11 p.m. with a library card.

"You know they get a math question home and they aren't quite sure how to do it they can go in meet with a tutor, and get an answer really quickly or drop in here, we get students that come in after school," Library Services Manager, Sally Mason said.

Leon County schools reports an average of 17-to-1 student-teacher ratio, a solid number by national standards, which is 16 to 1 .

For students who need extra help after the bell rings, the Homework Hub provides something those numbers can't, one-on-one attention, without the classroom pressure.

" I think we are here for everybody. You know, the school system it is a lot to go to school, get an assignment, and go home. You as a parent might be busy, or your guardian might be busy and might not be able to help them," Mason said.

The idea sparked from growing concerns among parents, teachers, and librarians who saw too many students falling behind, not from a lack of effort, but a lack of resources.

Homework Hub is also available at other Leon County library locations throughout the week for the rest of the school year.

