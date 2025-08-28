Leon County High Schools may introduce metal detectors

Leon County Board Members are considering open-gate metal detection systems as a new layer of security across all high schools.

A drone safety pilot program could be implemented in Leon County Schools, if the state selects the district as one of three to participate.

The proposal to activate metal detectors will go before the Leon County School Board on September 9.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leon County school leaders have reached a breaking point when it comes to weapons on school campuses.

“ I’ve had enough," Rocky Hanna, Leon County Superintendent said.

I’m Lyric Sloan, your Southwest Tallahassee reporter, breaking down the new layers of security that could soon be added to Leon County schools.

Monday , school board members discussed new strategies to improve safety on campus.

This comes after three separate incidents at three different Leon County schools, where students were arrested for bringing weapons on campus.

The district is now considering installing open-gate metal detection systems at all high schools, a step leaders say could help prevent weapons from getting inside.

That's not the only safety measure on the table. The board is also exploring a pilot drone program designed to respond to active shooter threats.

Board members say the price point is around $100,000 for the drones and $900,000 in monitoring systems, a total of $1 million.

“ If the panic button is pushed, the drones take flight. It could be three or it could be eight drones that go after the shooter, it does not detect but it will respond to, delay or stop the shooter. That is the intent of those particular drones,“ Jimmy Williams, LCS, Safety and Security, said.

The state of Florida has allocated around five hundred thousand dollars for a pilot program, and their vision is to see this implemented in the North, South and middle part of the state.

The proposal to activate metal detectors will go before the Leon County School Board on September 9, and as far as the drones that decision is up to the state.

They will be picking three districts to run the pilot program out of. In southwest Tallahassee, Lyric Sloan ABC 27.

