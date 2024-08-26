Leon County Deputies searching for missing and endangered teen; how you can help find him

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy. Monday morning, the sheriff's office said Dylan Marcum-O'Dell was last seen Thursday, August 22, in the area of Comet Drive.

The sheriff's office said Dylan is five feet, nine inches tall. He weighs about 150 pounds.

Dylan has two tattoos. One is the "Fox Racing" logo on his left bicep. He also has a compass tattoo on his right arm. If you have any information about where he might be please call (850) 606-5800.

ABC 27 has contacted the Leon County Sheriff's Office to confirm more details. Check back for updates.