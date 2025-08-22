LCSO Foundation launches first fundraising initiative to raise money for Leon County Sheriff’s Office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The LCSO Foundation, a non-profit, launched its first fundraiser to support the Leon County Sheriff's Office.



The LCSO Foundation is raffling a new car to encourage donations, which go toward supporting the agency. That raffle ends Monday.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is expecting higher costs next year, asking for extra $10.3 million for FY 2026.

Watch the video to learn more about how the LCSO Foundation supports deputies and the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Non-profit Leon County Sheriff’s Office Foundation is launching its first fundraising event.

The Foundation was created earlier this year to support the agency.

“It is a separate 501(c)3 non-profit organization, a separate entity from the Leon County Sheriff's Office, but serves as a support system,” Executive Director of Community and Media Relations Shonda Knight said.

ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith talked to Shonda Knight who says it doesn’t replace tax dollars but says it can help cover needs that aren’t budgeted.

Back in June, Leon County Commissioners approved a preliminary budget of about $124 million for the agency.

It’s an extra $10.3 million compared to this year’s budget as it expects to shell out additional funds to pay for increasing costs for employees, technology, inmate medical services, hiring of new deputies and more.

“The Leon County Sheriff's Office will be able to request funding for things like our youth programs, extra equipment for deputies that are not budgeted for and even some community engagement,” Knight said.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only agency in the Big Bend requesting more funding from its county leaders.

As ABC 27 reported earlier this month, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is asking for an increased budget.

They expect a $300,000 shortfall in 2026.

The LCSO Foundation donations will be open year-round on its website. Neighbors are also able to sponsor a dedicated amount each year.

Coming up in September, Leon County Commissioners are set to vote on the sheriff’s office’s proposed budget after two public hearings.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.