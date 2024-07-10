LCSO celebrates two brothers, friends for saving family from Alligator Point fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office recognized Leon County citizens Gavin Rowe, his younger brother Ashton, and their friends Drew Flury, Patrick Henning, George Thomas, Gabrielle Simmons, and Ava Beckham for their courageous and selfless act of heroism.

LCSO said in the early morning hours of Friday, July 5th, they saw smoke coming from a neighbor’s vacation home in Franklin County. Gavin immediately sprang into action, jumping a fence and banging on the door and windows to wake the family inside. With the help of his friends, who assisted in banging on the windows and doors, they managed to alert the sleeping neighbors.

Within minutes, all ten people made it safely outside just before the flames consumed the house, LCSO explained. Although the home was lost, no lives were lost due to the bravery of these teenagers.

Sheriff Walt McNeil proudly presented each teen with a Distinguished Citizen Award and Gavin Rowe was inducted as an honorary deputy in recognition of his quick action and courage, according to LCSO.

