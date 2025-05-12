LCS increases staffing budget by $6 million

Leon County Schools has increased its staffing budget for the next school year by $6 million, with salary increases.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he is proud of these increases but still has concerns over the financial future of the district.

Watch the video to see where Hanna said cuts will have to be made.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leon County Schools's staffing budget for the next school year is $207 million. That's six million dollars more than last year. The extra money is mainly going towards increasing salaries.

Leon County Schools said the average teacher salary has increased by $5000. LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the district is proud to be able to raise these salaries but concern still remains for them about their financial future as they face increasing costs and services.

"We have an increased cost to our staffing plan and a decrease in revenue of between $6 and $7 million," said Hanna. "It's going to be really tough for us next year, really tough."

Hanna said that's because the district is projected to lose 481 students to the private scholarship voucher program. That would take almost $4 million out of the school system. Hanna said costs of services like food and security have gone up too.

"We're just kind of holding our breath to see where we end up financially at the end of June," said Hanna. "We are certainly hopeful that we can continue to fund all the positions we have currently in the staffing plan for next year."

These worries are compounded by post-Covid federal funding that dried up in September.

"So we have these rising costs and then diminishing revenues, and something," said Hanna. "Like I said, something's going to have to give."

Hanna said that will initially include cutting additional support staff and then extracurricular activities like arts and athletic programs.

"Right now, the classroom is the last thing that I will compromise," said Hanna. "But if something doesn't change in a year or two years from now, we're going to have to look at, unfortunately, increasing class sizes."

Scott Mazur, President of Leon Classroom Teachers Association, said he hopes to continue to have transparent conversations between teachers and the district.

"We have to focus on the children," said Mazur, "and if we're going to say 'students deserve X', well, let's start with that and work our way backward. How do we get there? 'Well, students deserve a great teacher.' Well, what's it going to take to get a great teacher to come in? What's it going to take to keep a great teacher?" said Mazur.

With federal and state decisions affecting local funding, both Mazur and Hanna said they want the community to take a stake in advocating for public school funding.

"Bring it to the public to say, here's what we're dealing with," said Mazur. "What is it that you want for your children, and not just your children. It's also the community."

Hanna said he urges parents to contact state legislators to discuss funding of public schools. He also said the final budget for the next school year will be drawn up at the end of June, beginning of July.

