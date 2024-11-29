Kearney Center to host first community meal to join clients with neighbors

The Kearney Center will host its first Longest Table community event on December 21, inviting the community to share a meal with clients and staff to see the work ongoing at the center.

Data shows that the number of clients they serve nightly has decreased. However, they expect the number to increase as cooler weather enters our area.

Watch the video to learn how they work with clients to get more people out of the shelter and into permanent housing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kearney Center has tracked a decrease in the number of unhoused clients staying in their facility.

It's a relief that was much needed but it's a demand they are expecting to see increase as we head into the winter months.

Finding out what pressures they're expecting to see, why they feel prepared to handle these numbers, and why untangling stigmas around homelessness is going to help in that effort.

How are you feeling about the state of things here right now?

"Oh, compared to last year, it's just we're miles beyond where we were last year on so many levels," said Sonya Wilson, Executive Director of the Kearney Center.

Wilson said they are now averaging up to 250 clients a night. This time last year, it was almost 400.

"3 more ladies came to me and they too are getting housed somewhere between Thanksgiving day and Sunday," said Wilson, recounting some recent success stories.

Wilson credits these successes to boosting their outreach and case management teams, allowing them to build relationships, and handing out a new action plan for each client after arrival.

Working with over 30 service providers to help navigate the transition into permanent housing.

"What got us here, let's be raw and honest, let's be candid, let's work through those things so that you're making progress," said Wilson.

Support that's been noticed by clients, like Bonnie.

"I'm just grateful, you know, I'm just grateful," said Bonnie. "When I walked in, I was flabbergasted. This beautiful, beautiful place."

A perspective, Bonnie said, is not often shared by the community.

"When they know you're from Kearney, they don't treat you as nice," said Bonnie.

"Mostly people's perceptions of homelessness vs reality are two different things," said Wilson.

A stigma the Kearney Center is hoping to dismantle at the first-of-its-kind community dinner on December 21, where neighbors can tour the Kearney Center and share a meal with clients and support staff.

What is the mission behind this dinner that you've decided to set up?

"I want the community to see the more people we're able to help and get back into circulation in a positive manner, the better our community is going to be," said Wilson.

Wilson said she is expecting their nightly number of clients to increase as we head into the winter months, and from January 1st when people can take legal action against counties that allow camping in unauthorized areas under House Bill 1365. Wilson said donations of sheets, towels, and washcloths are always appreciated and can be dropped off at The Kearney Center.