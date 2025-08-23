Kearney Center and Doctors United Group open new on-site medical clinic

The Kearney Center, in partnership with Doctors United Group, launched a medical clinic.

The clinic offers healthcare services to individuals ages 13 and up.

Community members were able to view the clinic Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kearney Center provides emergency services for people experiencing homelessness.

They partnered with the Doctors United Group to open a new on-site medical clinic.

The clinic officially opened its doors at the Kearney Center with the goal of breaking down barriers to care by offering community-based healthcare for patients ages 13 and up.

The grand opening of the clinic was an opportunity to hear from leadership on how they plan to expand accessible health services.

The Kearney Center CEO, Sonya Wilson, emphasized the growing need for accessible services, as many individuals face economic instability.

"A lot of people are losing their jobs or they are being demoted into part time roles. This means they are losing their health benefits," Wilson said. "They can come here no shame we want to make sure that you get the treatment that you need. "

The Kearney Center plans to focus on creating a healthier community holistically for those who cannot afford healthcare.

