Joseph Project Award honors former inmates on Father's Day

The Joseph Project Award celebrated ten formerly incarcerated men on Father's Day for their rehabilitation efforts.

Judges and community leaders emphasize the importance of support.

Watch the video to learn more about recidivism rates in Florida.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Life Church International Center, Father's Day brought more than celebration — it brought purpose, pride, and hope for ten men who were once behind bars.

“I hope they feel inspired and encourage. That's what I truly hope,” 2nd Judicial Circuit Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper said.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your neighborhood reporter in Tallahassee — taking a closer look at how these men are being lifted up and honored by their community.

They’re the 2025 Joseph Project Award recipients — formerly incarcerated men who are now mentoring others, holding jobs, and rebuilding lives.

Honoree Michael Jenkins says he had multiple run-ins with the system when he was younger, but he’s made a complete 180-degree turn in his life and now thrives as an AC contractor.

"Now I'm not gonna sit here and tell you that it haven't been some pitfalls, some hills to climb some valleys to go under. But I will say this, all of that has gotten me to the point to where I am today,” Jenkins said.

Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper, Leon County Undersheriff Ron Cave and formerly incarcerated-now-CEO Khalil Osiris addressed the men directly — underscoring that real change takes partnership from both sides of the system.

Judge Baker-Carper says it's important for her as a judge and a person to show up and support these men.

"As a judge, I sentence people, I hold them accountable, I sentence as a form of punishment, but as a believer in humanity, I don't believe that the chapter ends there or that the book is done being written for an individual,” Baker-Carper said.

In writing the next chapter of rehabilitation for former offenders, Leon County Undersheriff Ron Cave says the goal is to prevent them from becoming repeat offenders.

"The reentry program I think is absolutely critical to the criminal justice system because no longer should we just lock people away and expect that they change,” Cave said.

According to FloridaSheriffs.org, the state's recidivism rate is approximately 25% within three years of release.

Pastor Gregory James says the Joseph Project is part of a local push to reduce recidivism by offering structure, spiritual guidance, and a second chance.

In Tallahassee, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

