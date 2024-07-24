How young voters in the Big Bend see Kamala Harris's presidential campaign

The Democratic Party has said they might opt to hold a virtual roll call of delegates before convening at next month's Democratic National Convention.

According to an AP National Opinion Research Poll, Younger adults (between the ages of 18 and 29) had a slightly more favorable view of Harris than Biden.

Watch the video above to hear from both young democrats and republicans.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

With Vice President Kamala Harris securing enough democratic delegates to become a presidential nominee, I see what kind of impact Vice President Harris could have on young voters.

"The decisions that start now will affect us the longest, we have to live through it the longest. We needed a candidate that can rile people up."

I caught up Tuesday with Leon County Young Democrats President, Serenity Williams.

We discussed President Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race, and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

I asked Williams whether Vice President Harris could fire up young voters to go to the polls.

"You see that young people are thoroughly excited to see her at the top of the ticket and are ready to get out to vote."

After speaking with Williams, I also spoke with Communications Director for Capital Young Republicans Tallahassee, Steven Paiva.

I asked him if President Biden stepping aside and Vice President Harris running for President was a shock to him.

"I don't think it shocked anyone when President Biden pulled out of the race."

Paiva says he also thinks Vice President Harris' campaign could impact young voters, but in a different way.

"Young voters who were walking away from Joe Biden and his democrat party; they're running away from Kamala Harris's democrat party; you're going to see that very shortly."

No matter how it turns out both Paiva and Williams tell me their strategy remains the same to support their candidate.

"We are ready and enthusiastically excited to get out, knock doors and win this election for President Trump."

"Now that we have a strong presidential nominee, we can definitely get more volunteers and more people energized to get out and vote."

The Democratic Party has said they might opt to hold a virtual roll call of delegates before convening at next month's Democratic National Convention. In Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.