Home businesses at risk following impact of tornadoes, why they're determined to keep going

Home businesses face trouble following impact of Friday morning’s tornadoes.

Katherine Helms has had to move her business, Renewed Roots Collective, to a storage unit after the tornado damaged her home

Watch the video to find out how she's navigating challenges and how you can support her as she gets back on her feet

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At home businesses face trouble following impact of last Friday's tornadoes. How one neighbor is navigating her business through the damage, and organizations working to help home owners.

"The storms over for some people, it's not over for others," said Katherine Helms, owner of Renewed Roots Collective, is trying to organize her new normal.

That's after damage from the tornado impacted her house, forcing her to move out, and take her belongings, and her three year old business to a storage unit.

"It's, it's devastating," said Helms.

Helms sells vintage clothes and antique furniture.

Helms said she can't bring in new inventory and she doesn't know where items are.

Helms said she will continue to sell her items and has plans for upcoming fundraisers, partnerships, and might even relocate her set up here, because financially, she sid this is devasting.

"[Her second business] was kind of helping me with extra bills," said Helms.

Management at her complex has on site sorting tarp and clearing debris.

Organizations like Storm One Claims are helping out home owners.

"You don't even know where to begin to pick up and start fixing your home," said Heidi Muniz, a licensed public adjuster at Storm One Claims.

They support policy holders by helping them file a claim with their insurance company.

"Your home is your biggest investment and it's your safety," said Muniz.

As for what's next for Helms, she's not sure, however, she feels lucky to be alive, so she's going to keep going.

"Our lives aren't going back to normal, this is our new normal," said Helms.

You can shop @RenewedRootsCollective online and at Helms' booth at Rabbit Creek Market. Helms is also currently collecting donations to help her in this time of need. You can also support Helms at the Marauder's Market on Sunday, May 19, from noon until 5pm. They'll be over 30+ vendors there. If you're looking for support from Storm One Claims, information can be found on their website.

