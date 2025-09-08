Highway 20 hit-and-run sparks safety concerns

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Local residents share why they think traffic accidents continue to happen on Highway 20, and what they want to see to improve safety in the area.

A 47-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 20, the second fatal crash in just three months along the same stretch in Southwest Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Yet another life lost on Highway 20. This time, a 47-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Saturday marking the second fatal hit-and-run in just three months right here in this community.

I'm Lyric Sloan, in Southwest Tallahassee, where neighbors say they're growing tired, scared, and frustrated by the string of deadly crashes happening far too close to home.

Highway 20 is a lifeline for many in Leon County, but it can also be deadly.

Charlane Daly lives near the stretch of road where Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers say a 47-year-old man was struck and killed in a recent hit-and-run.

"People have suggested lighting which could never hurt, and sidewalks," Daly said.

Daly says clearer signage, and more awareness could help prevent more lives from being lost especially with how heavily trafficked this area is.

"We've got people walking, on mopeds, on four-wheelers, and biking," Daly said.

One of those people is Willie Parish. He bikes this stretch of Highway 20 almost every day to get to work. He says the danger is constant.

"A guy like me I'm not trying to do no harm to nobody. Just trying to bike to work. And I'm at risk," Parish said.

According to troopers, the road was pitch black at the time of the crash. Corporal Patricia Jefferson-Shaw says the darkness can be a major factor.

"Wear light clothing. Make sure people can see you," Corporal Shaw said.

But even with precautions, Highway 20 remains dangerous at all hours of the day and night.

FHP is still working to identify the vehicle involved in Saturday's hit-and-run and piece together exactly what happened.

