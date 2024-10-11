Help is heading to Southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Milton

TPD is deploying teams for a seven-day span. Their mission: to provide support and help those living in hurricane devastated areas.

Sworn officers and civilian support staff left for south Florida Thursday afternoon.

Watch the video above to hear from Tallahassee law enforcement about the help that's being deployed to Milton's impact zone.

Just a day after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Southwest Florida, Tallahassee groups are heading to that way to aid those communities.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I see what's being done to help people living in Milton's impact zone.

"They're going to be looking for ways to help that community rebuild."

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says it's important to help.

"There's just a real level of excitement and anticipation of truly being able to be there and help!"

That help is for those dealing with Hurricane Milton's impact.

"They just want to help their community, in this case, they want to make sure they're helping other communities that are devastated. There were plenty of resources that were ready to come to us when Helene was coming; but truly their attitude is just one of service, they just want to go down and help."

Others in our area are stepping up to help as well.

The Tallahassee Fire Department and the Leon County sheriff's office sent teams to Tampa Thursday morning.

I went to the Sheriff's Office and spoke to Sheriff Walt McNeil about what that help will look like.

"Their job is going to search and rescue. That means they'll be doing the dirty work of going into buildings and marking places where they find bodies and they will perhaps find bodies. They'll find people who need rescue, and they'll bring the resources there. We here in Tallahassee say we're all in; this is an example of that."

Being all in— something all Tallahassee law enforcement say they need to be.

"They just want to be helpful!"

TPD says crews will rotate out over the 7-day mission. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.