LCSO: Six arrested following dismantlement of major Drug Trafficking Operation

UPDATE:

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says six people have been arrested following the dismantlement of a major polydrug trafficking operation.

LCSO says the following people face various charges ranging from trafficking to conspiracy to traffic.



Abraham Wiggins

Jukil Whitehead

Antonio Johnson

Antwan Lewis

Lee Harris Jr.

Rafael Garland

LCSO says the investigation began last summer. They say their Vice and Narcotics Unit and the North Florida HIDTA CADRE Initiative started a criminal investigation into Abraham Wiggins. A release states Wiggins was a suspected polydrug trafficker in Leon County.

LCSO says that as the investigation continued, it was determined that Wiggins was a member of a Drug Trafficking Organization responsible for "supplying and selling cocaine and other narcotics to the citizens of Leon County."

The release says the North Florida HIDTA CADRE Initiative, which is responsible for dismantling DTO's within the county and the Big Bend, used its resources and investigative efforts to identify those who are responsible for distributing cocaine and Alpha, better known as Molly, throughout the community.

LCSO says this past May and June, the suspects were arrested and numerous search warrants were executed, resulting in the seizure of several items, including:



Cocaine

Marijuana

Alpha (Molly)

8 weapons

Money

LCSO says the suspects arrested are facing minimum mandatory sentences. They say the investigation is ongoing, and additional members of the DTO have been identified and are being investigated.

Original:

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local, state, and federal agencies, is holding a briefing regarding the dismantling of a polydrug trafficking operation.

The following agencies are in attendance:

• Office of Statewide Prosecution

• Leon County State Attorney’s Office (2nd Judicial Circuit)

• Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

• Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office (North Star Drug Task Force)

• Florida Highway Patrol

• Tallahassee Police Department

• Florida Department of Law Enforcement

WATCH BRIEFING BELOW:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.