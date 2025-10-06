From fairgrounds to food pantries: a local effort fights holiday hunger

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The North Florida Fair is offering free admission in exchange for non-perishable food items to help local families this holiday season.

Community members can receive free admission to the North Florida Fair by donating two non-perishable food items per person.



All donated food goes directly to Second Harvest of the Big Bend, supporting local families facing hunger during the holiday season.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From the pantry shelves to the fairgrounds a chance to give back and get something sweet in return.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Southwest Tallahassee, where a simple canned food drive is helping fight food insecurity and means free admission at the North Florida Fair.

On October 10th, from 2 to 6 p.m., if you stop by the fairgrounds with just two non perishable food items you’ll receive free admission to the North Florida Fair.

It may sound simple, but the impact on our community is anything but small, especially as we enter the holiday season.

“ October kicks off the holiday season and this is a special way to engage the broader community around the issue related to hunger and food insecurity. It is a wonderful way to invite people who otherwise may not participate in our mission,“ Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO, Monique Ellsworth said.

The food collected during the drive will go directly to Second Harvest of the Big Bend helping families right here in our area.

Organizers say keeping the support local is what makes this effort even more meaningful.

“ They take care of our community right here at home. I think that was important for us. It is always great to see the blessings that you can give be kept here in Tallahassee or in the greater bend area,” North Florida Fair Executive Director, Miranda Muir, said.

This food drive does more than fight hunger it also gives families who might not otherwise be able to afford it, a chance to enjoy the fair.

For just a few dollars in donated food, they can give back and get in.

"A family of four would buy tickets at 34 dollars just admission tickets so two cans a piece two packages of macaroni a piece less than 10 dollars they can come out they can donate food they are going to serve their community and get a ticket to the fair and save 24 dollars," Muir said.

And those donations go far beyond free admission.

Second Harvest is already gearing up for the busy holiday season and much of the food collected will go straight into the hands of families who need it most.

Each ticket covers admission only, and families can receive up to five tickets by bringing two non-perishable items per person, helping fight against food insecurity right here in our own community. In Southwest Tallahassee, I'm Lyric Sloan, ABC 27."

