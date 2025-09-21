Free developmental screenings for kids allows Tallahassee families to track their child’s growth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Every child grows at their own pace, but it never hurts to check in. A simple screening can help make sure their development is on track.



Fort Braden Community Center and Whole Child Leon partnered up to provide free developmental screenings for children 6 months to 5 years old.

This event connected families with real resources and local providers to follow up with care and support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What looks like simple play with blocks and books is actually a fun, low-stress way for the Fort Braden Family Resource Center and Whole Child Leon to observe whether children are hitting key developmental milestones like vision and hearing.

Jaime Salisbury brought her family to Fort Braden Elementary School for the developmental screening Saturday and says she was pleasantly surprised by how supportive and informative the experience was.

But what surprised her most was her daughter.

"With the series of questions, I was really surprised by her answers. She's only three and a half, so I didn't know what to expect." Salisbury said.

At the screening, children from six months to five years old were tested on vision, hearing, health, nutrition, speech, and other key developmental areas.

Parents received immediate feedback giving them a better understanding of their child's growth and what to watch for next.

"Being able to do this for my kids and knowing where they stand before they get into pre-K means a lot. It's great to have this kind of resource available," Salisbury said.

Families had the chance to connect with vendors offering continued care and support services.

That's one thing Kimmy Wiley, Director of Fort Braden's Family Resource Center, said makes this event stand out; it doesn't just screen and diagnose, it also connects families with the help they need to take the next step.

"They do the heavy lifting for the parent, and so I think that is very important to realize you are not in this by yourself just because you found out that your child has a vision or hearing problem, they are 100% here to follow up and do what is needed for your child," Wiley said.

For families in rural or underserved areas, traveling into town for services isn't always easy.

That's why bringing screenings directly into the community is a game-changer for parents who might not otherwise have access to these resources.

While it's important to seek professional support, there are also simple ways parents can track their child's development at home.

"Making sure every sound they make is correct, watching how they verbalize those are things you can listen for. You can even do a basic eye test at home with letters or shapes on the wall," Wiley said.

