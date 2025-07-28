Flea Market Tallahassee bids farewell after 41 years of community service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s the end of an era for a Tallahassee staple—after 41 years, the Flea Market Tallahassee has shut down permanently, leaving hundreds of vendors and countless shoppers searching for what’s next.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It is kind of sad for, I believe, for the community,” flea market shopper Lisha Keys said.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your neighborhood reporter in southwest Tallahassee, speaking with a vendor and shopper about Sunday’s final goodbye.

After 41 years, the market gates closed for good.

Since 1983, Flea Market Tallahassee has been a weekend destination for thousands—a place to shop, connect, and support small businesses.

But that legacy ended Sunday after structural damage from January’s unusual winter storm left more than 300 of the market’s 438 vendor booths damaged.

Market management says rebuilding under current county codes is too expensive.

Vendors were officially notified last month that July 27 would be their final day.

Fish market vendor Omar Faruk began vending a year and a half ago. He says he's poured his savings into the business. And now, like many others, he’s left without a place to sell.

“I’m not sure yet where we gonna go. You know, we have a couple locations we’ve been looking. But like I said, when you’re looking for a business place, you know, it’s not that you just want an empty place you want to see what’s surrounding you. It’d going to be tough. But we will move forward. It’s just gonna take a little time," Faruk said.

But it’s not just the vendors feeling the loss.

Shoppers like Lisha Keys have built years of routine around this place.

"I enjoy coming here. It’s away from home. I’ve met a lot of people. I get good bargains and I like coming. It’s just closer to where I live. I’m gonna miss it,” Keys said.

Keys says she’s not sure where she’ll go next—and worries that for some neighbors, there may not be another option.

I reached out to market management for comment, but they declined my interview request.

Some vendors tell me they’re looking for new locations, while others say they may have to walk away from selling altogether.

In southwest Tallahassee, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

