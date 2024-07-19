FEMA assistance deadline August 19th for anyone dealing with May’s storm impacts

It's been more than 2 months since May 10th's severe weather left a trail of damage through Southwest Tallahassee.

Thursday, FEMA announced they've approved $5.6 million in assistance to households.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

My neighborhood like others was hit hard by those May 10th Tornados.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

Now, people have less than a month to apply for FEMA assistance.

"We cleaned from that corner to that corner!"

James Williams Sr. lives in Southwest Tallahassee and remembers those May 10th Tornados.

I asked him if he recalls seeing anything like it before.

"No! I said wow this is worse than the hurricanes we had."

FEMA has been helping a steady stream of neighbors at disaster recovery centers.

They've even gone door to door checking on people with damage.

FEMA says if anyone has sustained loss from the storm, they may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance, but the deadline to apply is coming quickly on August 19th.

Neighbors like Williams say it's important to have mobile FEMA centers accessible for neighbors.

"They should put them where they're accessible to the people that need the help. It ends next month!"

Right now, a disaster recovery center is open at Fort Braden Branch Library along with LeRoy Collins Leon County Library in downtown Tallahassee.

Williams tells me he hopes the people in his neighborhood meet the deadline if needed.

"I was told this was one of the worst hit areas in Tallahassee. They need that attention!"

I'll include dates and times of when these centers will operate with this story on our website at WTXL.com. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.