Feeding the Need: Comcast makes $10K donation to ABC 27 Tornado Relief Fund

Comcast is doing its part to help our neighbors through supporting the ABC 27 tornado relief fund.

Data from Feeding America shows that the week of those storms more than 37,000 people in Leon County identified as being food insecure.

Watch the video above to hear from Second Harvest and Comcast about the big donation designed to help big bend families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“Once we started hearing about how many power lines were down, we started getting the idea that this was going to be a long recovery event.”

Three weeks later and the road to recovery is just beginning for some neighbors in Tallahassee impacted by those May 10th tornadoes.

For Monique Ellsworth and the team at second harvest - they knew they needed to act fast to support those families impacted.

With 26 feeding events thanks to community partners and volunteers since those tornadoes.

“I think what’s been incredible is seeing his many volunteers are willing to come out to the food bank and help us at the distribution site.”

It's not just volunteers stepping in to help.

“This storm was unique it came out and hit people very unexpectedly.”

Comcast is doing its part to help our neighbors through supporting the ABC 27 tornado relief fund... With a major donation of 10 thousand dollars.

Senior vice president of the Florida region, Jeff Buzzelli says his team has seen some of the storm's impacts firsthand - and they want to do what they can to help big bend families.

"There’s a lot of residential and business customers that really took a major hit this storm and need the help. We just feel it’s important to get out in the community to help out.”

It's going to take people across Tallahassee and beyond to meet the need that was already great ahead of those tornadoes.

Data from feeding America shows that the week of those storms more than 37,000 people in Leon County identified as being food insecure.

Highlighting a need both the second harvest and comcast hope local businesses will step up to help.

“This is a chance for businesses in our community to take a look around; take an inventory of what they’re capable of giving and really step into this space and help neighbors.”

“I’m asking any business that can give help to join us!